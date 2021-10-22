Ah, road rage.

If you've ever been the recipient of road rage on any level, you know how terrifying it can be. Or alternatively how infuriating... I guess that depends on your own state of mind at the time of the incident.

Driving, especially on freeways and in busy areas, can be extremely frustrating. And if you're running late to work, trying to get somewhere in the case of an emergency, OR you've just HAD it and are ready to get the heck where you're going--well, it can be NEXT LEVEL hellish.

As frustrating as it can be, it's never worth it to surrender to rage. But it happens nonetheless.

Here's an example of a particularly dangerous episode of road rage that we procured from Harris County Constable of Precinct 5, Ted Heap.

In the video, you'll see the driver of the silver Saturn SUV pull in front of a delivery truck and come to a complete STOP in the middle of the busy freeway. He gets out of the car and walks to the window of the truck where he then proceeds to take a swing at the driver.

Constable Heap is currently seeking the suspect in question. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

He also asks via his Facebook page that "if you recognize this suspect or have any information which may help with the investigation of this crime, Constable Heap asks you to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks (kelvin.hanks@cn5.hctx.net) or let [them] know through [their] online crime tips webpage.

Here's the video in full:

