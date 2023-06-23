[WATCH] This Viral $2 Sam’s Club Hack Makes Me Want A Membership

If you've been looking for an excuse to get a Sam's Club membership for a while, this new viral snack hack might be the momentum you need to take the plunge and grab a membership.

TikTok user @morganchompz shared a recent video of her favorite Sam's Club hack that gets you a root beer float for under $2. If you're used to making your monthly shopping pilgrimage with a bunch of rowdy children, this cheap sweet treat might soothe them into submission and keep them busy while you handle business in the store.

Check it out below:

Another good thing about this hack is that you aren't stealing from the store or going against any rules. Sometimes the food hacks you find on TikTok are slightly unethical and involve some risk, haha, but hey, times are tough! There's no shame in the food-hack game.

I think the best way to do this is to order the froyo first, eat some of it, and then add the soda of your choice second. Seems like it's probably less messy. I'd probably go with orange soda and do a Dreamsicle kind of thing. Yum.

Do you have a favorite food hack? I'd love to hear about it. You're always welcome to email me at Chrissy.Covington@townsquaremedia.com, especially if your food hack involves a locally owned restaurant in Lubbock, Texas! I'm always down to get people in the doors of local business before big chains. That hack just happened to be great for the summer heat and I couldn't pass up letting you in on it.

For more great food hacks from places like Chipotle, Texas Roadhouse, and Whataburger, feel free to browse through my author page by clicking here. I try to stay up to date with the latest trends to help you save a buck.

