WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Indoor Football Game

We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of college and pro football season but indoor pro football has been going on throughout the summer in some cities across the state. Unfortunately for two teams, their seasons ended in the ugliest way possible as a wild brawl broke out between players, coaches and even some fans. Those in attendance described the game as "tense and scary".

A massive fight broke out at the end of the West Texas Warbirds’ season finale against the Dallas Prime prompting an investigation from law enforcement.

According to Fox 44 News, The Warbirds won their second straight championship in their second season with a 50-6 win over Dallas maintaining their all-time undefeated record. Although the game was decided early, the first half included abundant trash talking between both teams during and after plays.

Late In The 4th Quarter With About Nine Minutes Left In The Game, Chaos Ensues.

Players swung helmets and threw punches as fans in attendance were asked by the public address announcer to stay back from the fight. One fan in attendance appeared to hit a Dallas player on the head with a chair prompting players to go into the stands. Coaches from both teams tried to steer their players to their locker rooms to break up the fight which attendees say lasted about ten minutes.

The Warbirds Held A Press Conference About The Brawl

Warbirds management held a press conference on Sunday with the team to address the situation. At this point, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made. In a statement, the Ector County Coliseum said they will be meeting with Warbirds staff and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office to discuss football operations and security procedures.

