Water Slide And Stingrays. What A Combination! It’s In San Antonio, Texas.

As East Texas heats up, we'll be looking for a water park that's close by so we can have some fun in the sun by sliding on the slides, riding the waves of the wave pool, or floating the day away in the lazy river. Being in East Texas, we have options all around us and many of them are closer than you think.

There is a water park in San Antonio that features a very unique attraction while riding a raft down one of the tube slides. You actually go through part of an aquarium where there are all kinds of tropical fish and stingrays swimming and gliding around and right over your raft in many cases.

It's the only ride like it in Texas.

The Aquatica water park is part of the Sea World San Antonio complex. This park offers guests the unique experience of floating through, or underneath, an aquarium while on the slide aptly named Stingray Falls. This is the signature attraction of the water park. Once you launch out in your four-person raft you'll go through a series of covered tunnels as you twist and turn and get dumped into a wading pool where you'll empty into a lazy river-style of ride. From there, your raft goes under the waterfall grotto into the underwater aquarium where you'll see hundreds of tropical fish and stingrays.

No other water park in Texas gives guests this kind of interactive experience while riding down a water slide! If you're up for a more personal and close-up experience with stingrays, then you should head to the 'Stingray Encounter', where you can wade in the water as the stingrays glide right around your feet.

Check out the Aquatica site for a complete list of slides, attractions, and interactive animal experiences. The park usually limits the number of guests within the park to cut down on slide wait time, so if this is now on your summer must-do list, you should inquire about tickets soon!

