Win Free Tickets to Splash Kingdom in Canton
(Canton, Texas) The sun is shining, the heat is on (along with the humidity), and now you're looking for an escape from the scorching temperatures and a fun place to cool off.
Cool Off With Summer Fun in Canton
You can seek some relief by hitting up the wave pool, lazy river, slides, and more at Splash Kingdom Paradise Island Water Park in Canton.
Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island is filled with fun activities for everyone in the family. Slide down the thrilling water slides, chill out on a float, and feel the waves roll in from the wave pool, hop in a tube and relax in the gentle current of the lazy river, test your balance on the Flow Rider surf simulator, or hang with the kids in the fun-filled kids section.
Win Free Tickets to Splash Kingdom
Interact with our entry points below to earn entries to win four tickets to Splash Kingdom Paradise Island in Canton.
Billy and Tara in the Morning will also be giving away tickets weekday mornings. Simply listen for them to tell you to call to win your way in!
Here’s What You’ll Experience at the Park
Featured slides and attractions at Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island:
- White Lightning
- Blue Thunder
- Royal Flush
- Volcano Mountain
- Mat Racer
- Flow Rider
- Wave Pool
- Paradise Island
- Kids Castle
- Lazy River
- Pink Panic
- The Express
Interact with us now to get yourself qualified and cool off this summer with Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island in Canton with 101.5 KNUE.
You must reside within the 101.5 KNUE terrestrial listening area to be declared a winner in this contest.
