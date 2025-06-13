(Canton, Texas) The sun is shining, the heat is on (along with the humidity), and now you're looking for an escape from the scorching temperatures and a fun place to cool off.

Cool Off With Summer Fun in Canton

You can seek some relief by hitting up the wave pool, lazy river, slides, and more at Splash Kingdom Paradise Island Water Park in Canton.

READ MORE --> A Massive 309 Foot Tall Roller Coaster Coming Soon To Six Flags Over Texas

Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island is filled with fun activities for everyone in the family. Slide down the thrilling water slides, chill out on a float, and feel the waves roll in from the wave pool, hop in a tube and relax in the gentle current of the lazy river, test your balance on the Flow Rider surf simulator, or hang with the kids in the fun-filled kids section.

Win Free Tickets to Splash Kingdom

Interact with our entry points below to earn entries to win four tickets to Splash Kingdom Paradise Island in Canton.

Billy and Tara in the Morning will also be giving away tickets weekday mornings. Simply listen for them to tell you to call to win your way in!

Here’s What You’ll Experience at the Park

Featured slides and attractions at Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island:

White Lightning

Blue Thunder

Royal Flush

Volcano Mountain

Mat Racer

Flow Rider

Wave Pool

Paradise Island

Kids Castle

Lazy River

Pink Panic

The Express

Interact with us now to get yourself qualified and cool off this summer with Splash Kingdom: Paradise Island in Canton with 101.5 KNUE.

Get our free mobile app

You must reside within the 101.5 KNUE terrestrial listening area to be declared a winner in this contest.

Visit These 16 Texas Cities And Towns At Least Once As A Texan It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size, there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State. Both Texas visitors and Texans alike should visit our awesome cities and attractions. By no means are these all the activities in these wonderful cities. They're just a few examples of things to do. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry

Texas Cities And Towns That Will Make That Young Teenager In You Laugh A Bit Yeah, we're tapping into our less mature side with this one and letting that inner teenage boy laugh a little more at these Texas town names that sound a little dirty or perverted. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1