There’s A Challenging Water Obstacle Course Just 40 Minutes North Of Longview

Memorial Day weekend is approaching, the unofficial start to summer 2023 is just a couple of days away and so are the nearly unbearable East Texas summer temperatures and humidity. Plus, the kids are either out of school now or will be next week and many parents will be hearing them scream and yell that they're bored already. What's a parent to do?

Well, there is a place in Lone Star, Texas where parents and kids can spend a day of fun in the sun and water and relax at the same time. This paradise has a beach resort setting and a water park too that offers families an alternative to the big water parks of the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex and Shreveport.

This unique waterpark resort is a quick 40-minute trip north of Longview and just over an hour away from Tyler and is located in Lone Star off of US Hwy. 259 and situated on Ellison Creek Reservoir. Rocky Point Adventures is a definite summer destination with water activities for the whole family and quite a bit of relaxation space too for those that prefer to sit back and soak up some rays.

Is anyone up for the challenge?

One of the attractions that are drawing people from all around is the 8,000-square-foot Challenge Course. It is an inflatable floating obstacle course on the waters of Ellison Creek Reservoir that will challenge anyone at climbing, balancing, and sliding down steep inclines and more. This is a course for all ages.

Yes, you can relax on white-sand beaches too!

You can feel like you're on a tropical island vacation as you relax in a lounger on the beach under an umbrella sipping on an adult beverage or any other refreshing drink. This will be the place to go for any East Texas family.

All the fun started May 13th and will continue through September 4th this year. You'll want to book your times for the obstacle course or for one of the many other activities that are offered: pedal kayaks, pedal boards and paddle boards.

Now if you're quick enough, you can even save money on admission with a half-price offer on admission through Seize The Deal.

