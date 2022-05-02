Summer is not meant to be spent on the couch binge watching a TV show or with a controller in your hand. Summer is meant to get outside and explore and have some fun with family and friends. For those that love a good road trip, this could be a very adventurous excursion as you visit several of Texas' beautiful waterfalls and caves in Central Texas.

Get our free mobile app

Waterfalls and caves are one of those natural beauties of the world. And while crossing a continent is not exactly the most frugal trip for many of us, a trip through Central Texas might be. That area of Texas is known for its rolling hills and beautiful spaces including some large waterfalls and several deep caves.

Just looking at the map, it seems like it would be possible to travel this route in a week's time but setting aside a couple of weeks would probably be better. This route starts northwest of Austin and ends just north of San Antonio.

I saw this caves and waterfalls road trip on the I Love Texas Facebook page, by the way. Stop by and give their page a like, they always have great stuff to post about our much loved state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Colorado Bend State Park - A 1.3 mile hike will take you to a 65 foot tall waterfall in a tropical like forest. Inner Space Cavern - This cave was discovered in 1963 and is about 10,000 years old. You'll need to book a reservation to tour this natural beauty. Longhorn Cavern State Park - An ancient river carved this cave but the Civilian Conservation Corps made it more accessible for us starting in the 1930's. Krause Springs - This is a family owned property full of camping areas, RV sites, a manmade pool and a natural pool with a big waterfall to feed it. Pedernales Falls State Park - Pedernales River flows over a limestone base here creating a multitude of mini waterfalls along your trek. Hamilton Pool Preserve - While you can still visit this park and get a look at this natural waterfall, it will have to be done from a distance for the foreseeable future as falling rocks have created a danger. Natural Bridge Caverns - There are plenty of adventures below ground in the biggest cave in Texas and lots of fun above ground, too. Cascade Caverns - You can take a 3 hour tour through this huge cave that's been visited by tourists since 1932. Cave Without a Name - This cave has six rooms full of stalactites, stalagmites and more and stays 66 degrees year round.

If you want a better look at the map, CLICK HERE.

Pictures from the Raceway Car Show in Tyler, Texas Pictures were from the Raceway Car Show at Patterson Dodge on the loop in Tyler, Texas.

La Belle Vie Airbnb in Fredericksburg This particular Airbnb would make a nice road trip stop for a couple who want to slow life down a bit.