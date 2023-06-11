We Miss Splashtown San Antonio – Abandoned Photos

This is the second summer without Splashtown in San Antonio and it still makes me sad. I recently saw a picture on social media and it brought back so many memories. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite waterpark in SA. By far, it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward two years, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.

WAVE POOL An overhead view of what was once a popping wave pool that was sponsored by Big Red.

DROP SLIDES: These slides didn't look like much but they were super fun and a great option if you were looking at doing something quickly.

DROP SLIDES: Here is what was the view of the former drop slides.

WAVE POOL FRONT: Here is the lifeguard view of the wave pool. BTW this graffiti shows some talented artists in SA.



ENTRY TO WAVE POOL: Hard to believe that one year ago, this was full of beach chairs and people.

THE "LAZY RIVER": Who spent a little time just relaxing in the lazy river? Bonus points, if you can gracefully get in or out of a tube.

LANDING POOL: This was the landing pool for my favorite slide! The one that you went down in the dark.

HERE IS WHAT THE ABANDONED PARK LOOKED LIKE IN JANUARY, 2022!

A look from above, as you can see some of the areas are already being dismantled...

This spot was always poppin'

It looks so eerie...

I remember waiting for that buzzer to go off...

The Head Rush...

Who remembers's racing on these slides?

The kiddie area...

