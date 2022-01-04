Abandoned San Antonio, Texas Waterpark Could Soon Be Car Lot

If you grew up or spent time in San Antonio, you're probably familiar with Splashtown USA Waterpark. Splashtown opened in 1985 as Waterpark USA and was in operation up until September 12th when the park shut down for the season but also shut down for good.

Splashtown was alive and well in 2021.

The Splashtown San Antonio Facebook page is still up and you can see that as recently as a few months ago, the park was alive and open with families enjoying the summer time fun. While that page makes no mention of the parks closing, a visit to their "website" will direct you to a letter from the owners "The Kinney Family" announcing that after 37 years, it was time to say goodbye.

About 6 years after it opened, It was purchased from its second owner in 1991 by Chrismari Inc., and in 2006 President/General Manager Keith D. Kinney bought out the other shareholders’ interests in the property and became the sole owner according to a report from KSAT.

You have Got To See How FAST things at Splashtown deteriorated.

Fast forward, literally 3 months later and the park looks like it has been abandoned for YEARS. YouTuber Unknown Ventures who says he went to the park as a youngster for a field trip, visited the "ruins" of Splashtown and shot the video above showcasing how bad things have fallen apart for the park.

With no plans to reopen, someone wants to put a car lot in the location.

The San Antonio City Council recently approved a zoning change that would allow for a car dealership to be built on the property by Cavender Auto. Bobby Cavender said his auto dealer family wants to build a Ford dealership on the property and cited that the current owners of the property, the aforementioned Kinney family, "has plans to retire". If completed, this would officially mean the end of the waterpark and another car lot for SA residents to shop at. Check out some photos of the now abandoned Splashtown.

