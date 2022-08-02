Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?

Get our free mobile app

Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.

That's exactly the case in Tyler, Texas right now. The building that was home to an Ethan Allen furniture store more than twenty-five years ago is going through some kind of transformation. What that transformation is, is yet to be discovered by the public.

A couple of months ago on my way to lunch, I noticed a work crew outside of the old furniture store and they were ripping out carpet and removing some of the vignette walls from inside. After I stopped in and inquired what it was going to be transformed into, an older gentleman inside the building said it was a surprise, and said that the building had been sold and that changes were coming.

Over the past month or so, the white support columns in the front of the building, as well as the wood facade from the front and sides, have been removed revealing a cinder block building. (Now I know why the building never decayed and fell in on itself after sitting there empty and neglected for so long!)

Along with that activity, a vinyl banner with a pair of eyes and some question marks soon showed up underneath the faded Ethan Allen sign. Furthering my questions as to what is happening. Whatever is happening there, is definitely a secret. Just this afternoon (Monday, August 1, 2022) I noticed the Ethan Allen sign had been removed.

The sign that seemed to stand the test of time and weather had finally been taken down, but its new companion (the vinyl banner) still remains and leaving us wondering what's happening there. I'm still determined to uncover what this building is being transformed into.

If you definitely know what will soon open up there, I would like to know! You can email me anytime and in the meantime, I'm taking guesses as to what you think it could be on our Facebook page. GO! Give me your prediction.

Stay At This Luxury Airbnb In Austin For $10,000 A Night When it comes to views, Austin has some pretty unique settings that provide for some stunning photography. You can catch some of those beautiful views when you drop $10,000 a night at this Austin Airbnb

Big Sandy 721-Acre Ranch Comes With Elk, Antelope, Oryx & Three Homes This property in Big Sandy was developed as an exotic wildlife habitat and it lives up to it's name.

There's A Tree House Of Sorts In Ladonia, TX Made From Shipping Containers This is an extremely unique treehouse that's not really a treehouse because it just seems like it would be too heavy for a tree to support! But there are plenty of trees around this place.