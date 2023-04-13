WATCH: WTH?! Road Rage Exchange Caught on Video in Tyler, Texas

Just two days ago, a video was posted on a YouTube Channel showing a quite unhappy exchange between two drivers in Tyler, Texas on South Broadway.

The video you'll see below, although relatively short, reveals an acrimonious exchange that took place on Tyler's South Broadway close to the intersection with Loop 323. The argument between the driver of a Kia and a motorcyclist who just so happens to have a YouTube Channel under the name Green Machine ended with the driver of the Kia exiting her vehicle and angrily approaching the motorcyclist.

Clearly, the driver of the Kia is quite upset with the motorcyclist. She's yelling and pointing, as you'll see. In response, the motorcyclist yells back and clearly makes his feelings known by flipping the driver of the Kia the bird.

What happened prior to the recording of this video that led to such an angry exchange between the two drivers in Tyler, Texas?

Well, see that's the thing. We aren't given much detail as to what caused the angry outburst. The description shared by the motorcyclist on the Green Machine YouTube page only shares the following details:

"Riding home enjoying the nice weather when I encountered a Karen in the wild! Peep her 'Love like Jesus' shirt! She's such a good Christian! I have no clue what set this Karen off but she proceeded to tap the back of my motorcycle with her Kia! Keep your head on a swivel!"

Oh, dear.

Whatever initially occurred between the two drivers, it's hard to watch. East Texas is typically known for mannerly behavior--relatively speaking, at least. Unfortunately, that's not always the case and even the best-natured among us have moments where we hit our limit.

OK, here's the video if you want to take a look:

Have you had any road rage-ish encounters or seen any on our East Texas streets you'd like to share? If you'd like, you can send those over to tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Please...drive like you know each other.

