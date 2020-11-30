Welp, Cody Johnson Has Done Something That We All Hoped He Would

The sky is officially the limit for Texas' own Cody Johnson. The former bull rider is so hot that when county music icon Reba McEntire, and fellow former rodeo dreamer, heard his latest single "Dear Rodeo" she wanted to sing with him on it.

Back in October, soon after the perfectly-paired duo re-released his latest single with Reba rounding it out, Cody Johnson took to the internet with an updated version of Reba's GRAMMY winning single "Whoever's in New England" which methodically blew our faces off. It was outstanding.

Well, due to popular demand Cody went to the studio and cut the song, give it a listen up top. After all he did it for you and me. Thanks, Cody.

"Whoever's in New England" was the title track and lead single from Reba’s 10th album, was written by Kendal Franceschi and Quentin Powers, oh, and it picked up a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1987 -- and 2020 Cojo owns it. Dude's just showin' off now.

