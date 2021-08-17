Wrap your head around this, we are closing in on 50 years of Hallsville Western Days. Fifty great years of community and fun here in East Texas. The committee was even able to pull together a great event last year despite COVID, a tremendous job by all involved.

As reliable as Christmas since the early 1970s, Hallsville Western Days has been a staple of East Texas, and an annual reminder that summer is over; as it is always the first weekend of October.

It all began in the '70s when Lawrence and Eulyne LaFoy, along with a group of other citizens, had the idea of holding a horse show and tack sale to raise money for the local park, according to Hallsville Western Days Facebook page. From the very beginning the community stepped up to help out by donating trophies and entry fees. In fact there was even a horse show queen that very first year. From there a Western Days committee was formed and ever since they have worked to carry on the tradition.

The event, of course, has grown. It now includes a parade, a street dance, Miss Hallsville pageant, and students even celebrate each year by wearing their best western attire to school.

The event boasts arts and crafts booths, food vendors, a chili cook-off, live bands, the cow plop, and more fun.

One of the most popular events, Miss Hallsville is always a good time. In 2020 Kenadee Chapman was crowned Miss Hallsville, followed by 1st Runner up Emily Fyffe, 2nd Runner up Logan Baldridge, 3rd Runner up Grace Crump, 4th Runner up Tessa Morris.

Western Days 2021, The 48th Annual Hallsville Western Days is all set for

Saturday October 2nd, 2021, hope to see everyone there.

