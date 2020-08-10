What ‘Breaking Bad’s Pink Bear Really Means

One of the most notable symbols in all of Breaking Bad was the pink bear from the crash of Wayfarer 515. The bear itself, with its bright pink color and half-burned face, had a ton of meaning — as did its eyeball, which wound up in Walt’s pool and then in a drawer of Walt’s for a long time. But what exactly did these items symbolize and how do they reveal Breaking Bad’s hidden meanings?

This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down the pink bear and eyeball, and how they connect to numerous Breaking Bad characters including Walt, his baby daughter Holly, and Jesse’s girlfriend Jane — whose death, caused by Walt, indirectly resulted in the Wayfarer 515 crash. Watch the video right here:

