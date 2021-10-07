Details of the police affidavit from the Texas school shooting that occurred yesterday have been released.

18-year-old Timothy Simpkins was released from police custody today after being released on $75,000 bail.

According to a family spokesperson, the student responsible for the shooting had been bullied and robbed and brought the handgun to school for protection.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Simpkins was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, it started off as a fight that broke out during the second period at Timberview High School in Arlington and ended with four people being injured.

Investigators say a 15-year-old student walked inside a classroom and started to fight Simpkins, repeatedly hitting him.

There were reportedly several teachers and coaches who jumped in to break up the fight, and the 15-year-old reportedly gave up and stop being combative.

Simpkins then reportedly reached into his backpack, grabbed a gun, and shot the student he had been fighting with.

Teachers and witnesses say they heard several shots go off at least 7 to 8 times, after which Simpkins ran out of the classroom and drove away.

Simpkins turned himself in to authorities four hours later.

Security sweeps were performed throughout the school, and all remaining students were evacuated as a precaution.

Family spokesperson Carol Harrison Lafayette, says “This is a situation where Timothy was being bullied, it had been reported to the principals right along with the teachers. I’m not trying to justify the gun that was brought, but when you’re being bullied, when there’s bullies, throughout this nation you hear of young people ... committing suicide.”

This raises interesting questions:

Was anything ever done to address the reports of bullying?

When an instance like this occurs, should we think about allowing teachers to carry guns in the classroom?

Personally, I think he should serve whatever amount of time they hand him if he's found guilty, because he knows right from wrong. He's 18, and this could have turned out much worse. Hopefully he learns from this horrible mistake.

On the other hand, if multiple reports have been made about him being bullied and, as the spokesperson said, he was robbed, you understand why he felt he needed to protect himself.

What do you think?

Here Are 10 AirBnB's In Temple You Definitely Have To See Perusing Airbnb to check out a few cool rentals in Temple and I came across these. You got to check these out!

Here Are 10 Killeen Airbnb's To Check Out Did you know that Killeen had some nice AirBnb's?? Here are a few to check out and recommend to others that come to Texas to visit you!



