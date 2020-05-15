What Is A ‘COVID-19 Surcharge’ And Is It Coming To Texas?

Imagine going to your favorite restaurant for lunch or dinner and once you get your tab, you notice a "COVID-19 Surcharge" on your bill.

That's what restaurants are doing across the U.S. as most of their dining areas are closed due to the coronavirus and leaving them suffering with financial loss.

Fox News reports that restaurants have felt a strong blow as meat shortages and food distribution supplies have forced them to increase the prices on their menu, and with that the 'COVID-19' surcharge was created. Some restaurants already have them in place.





The restaurant owner explained to Fox News instead of raising prices across the board, that he would add a five percent surcharge therefore, he could attempt keep his business open and pay his employees.

Other states that have adopted this surcharge include California (San Diego specifically) and Michigan.

No word if it will come to Texas.