I'm just not a big biscuit guy. I do not like 'em with sausage and gravy, I do not like them in a train, I do not like them in the rain. I do not like them here or there; I do not like biscuits, for the most part, anywhere. That was until Whataburger's Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit.

I'm partly to blame; I can own up to that. I've loved them from the first bite, but I never bought them enough -- not enough so they'd know how much I loved them anyway. I should have paid better attention. I took them for granted. It's my fault. I didn't eat enough of them. But if you feel like I feel, there's something that we can do. It's not too late.

In 2024, Whataburger brought them back for a little while. But that was not enough. We need them back on the menu full-time. After some hardcore Googling, instead of working this morning, I found a petition at Change.org. It turns out there are thousands of us, probably millions eventually -- that feel the same way as you and me.

The jalapeño cheddar biscuit was practically a secret menu item. It was printed with text so small on the menu that you couldn’t even see it when you drove up through the drive-through. When I told people about it and they tried it for the first time the response was always the same, “why didn’t I know about these sooner?” The jalapeño cheddar biscuit was gold and whataburger has squandered it away. The corporate people probably looked at it and said “we don’t sell enough of these let’s discontinue it.” Of course you don’t sell enough if you don’t market it! There wasn’t even a picture on the menu.

Be the change. Click here and sign the petition. Together, we can bring back the Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit for our children. For future generations. I know we can. Also, I really would like a Honey Butter Chicken Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit right now.