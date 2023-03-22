When in Texas Do the Texas Thing, Try the New Ranch Ice Cream
I am really not against trying any kind of weird food. I mean I did try the pumpkin ramen, which by the way was nasty. I also tried the pumpkin Spam. I think I see a pattern here. I do try other things besides just pumpkin-flavored stuff.
Like the Double Down from KFC. I mean it was pretty good. If it didn't have about one thousand calories I may have tried it more than once. Nobody has time to spend at the gym to make that one a weekly addition to your menu. I mean I wish I did.
The Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream hit the freezer section in Walmart recently. So why not? I mean when in Texas. Ranch dressing is the condiment of choice for most Texans. .I mean I am more of a mustard kind of girl, I think some company already tried the mustard ice cream, so it's not out there for the taking. I have nothing against ranch dressing though.
So my day started with having to track down the newly added ice cream. Walmart was the only store that would have it for a limited time. It is supposed to be at thirty-five hundred Walmarts. I am just hoping that Amarillo has at least one store that will carry it.
I went to the one on Grand. I was running another errand in the area so decided to try. I couldn't find it down the ice cream aisle. So I made the trip to my Walmart on Georgia. I found it stocked in one of the end freezer end caps.
I also grabbed some pretzels because a story I read said it made for a perfect topping for this flavor.
So, ok I survived another weird product. I was surprised that it really did taste like ranch dressing. OK, win for them. Again I am not so sure if that was a good thing or a bad thing. All I know is I am game to try anything.