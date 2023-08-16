As someone who loves summer time and the heat that goes with it, even I have to say that its been hot this summer. That doesn't mean I haven't enjoyed it, because I have, but the enjoyment has only been in spurts because the heat has been dangerous this summer. While a majority of you are looking forward to some cooler temperatures this fall, I don't want it to get below 60 degrees because then I'm cold and I loathe being cold. Having said all that, when can we expect some relief from these brutal summer temperatures in Tyler, Texas? Let's take a look at the forecast.

Get our free mobile app

For the Next 10 Days

I took a look at the KLTV weather page to get a peek into the next 10 days of weather across East Texas. That teasingly good cold front's effect on our wonderful mornings the last couple of days is over tomorrow (August 17). We'll be back to morning lows of around 80 degrees and highs once again around 105 give or take. Rain chances will be virtually non-existent over the next 10 days but at least the humidity will be low so our heat indexes won't be as awful.

KLTV 10 Day Forecast

10 Day Forecast - KLTV 10 Day Forecast - KLTV loading...

Lack of Rain

We desperately need some rain. Thanks to El Nino, that's not going to happen for a while which does not help our drought situation. The middle and southern part of East Texas currently ranges from abnormally dry to severe drought right now. Many of our East Texas counties have implemented burn bans making it illegal to do any outdoor burning. Even if your county is not under a burn ban, it is not a good idea to do it because a fire could easily start and spread very quickly because of the dry conditions. It's going to take several months of consistent rain to get us out of a drought. Central Texas is suffering the most, however, as the lack of rain has that area in an exceptional drought.

Texas Drought - U.S. Drought Monitor Texas Drought - U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

When Will This Summer End

Forecasting the weather is tricky even for experienced meteorologists so don't expect any accurate predictions from this disc jockey. I did find a three month outlook from weather25.com. For the rest of August, we're just going to have to grin and bear it with the heat. September does look to cool off but that's only based on averages over the last several years which have been mild. I would expect this heat to not really break until the last couple of weeks of September.

August Forecast - weather25.com August Forecast - weather25.com loading...

September Forecast - weather25.com September Forecast - weather25.com loading...

October Forecast

October has always been a crap shoot when it comes to our weather. We've had 95 degree days through Halloween into November to crisp and cool 60 degree days by mid-month. For this year, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a hot Halloween just based on what we've experienced this summer. On weather25.com, they are showing highs in the 80's with 50 and 60 degree days by Halloween. Again, that's based on an average of the last several years. I think we'll be much warmer than that by the end of the month.

October Forecast - weather25.com October Forecast - weather25.com loading...

Final Thoughts

The first day of fall arrives on September 23. I would not expect a big cool down on that day, I would be ready for a high of about 95 that day. This heat we're experiencing, in my opinion, isn't going to break until October but we'll still see highs close to 90 even then. Then we'll only experience fall for about two weeks in November followed by an artic front that drops a midday high of 88 to an evening low of 28. Then it's winter until April when spring arrives for a bit followed by summer by May.

Do Not Leave These 16 Items in Your Car in the East Texas Heat The heat in East Texas is no joke. We will regularly have days above 95 degrees which means that our cars can get up to 180 degrees or higher inside. That can turn into a dangerous situation if you leave certain things in your car.

7 Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC in the East Texas Heat If you've run into a situation where your air conditioning unit just can't keep up, here are seven tips to help "cool" your home without AC. I would even go as far as to say to use a couple of these tips so you don't have to work your working air conditioner so hard.