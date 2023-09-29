Get Your Tickets Now to See Whiskey Myers & Ludacris in Tyler, TX

We're getting word that folks from Dallas, TX to as far away as Kalamazoo, MI will be heading to Tyler, TX this October for Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peters Autosports. And if you still haven't gotten your tickets yet, act fast. Ticket prices will be going up on Sunday Oct. 8th.

This is a show you don't want to miss: Whiskey Myers, rap legend Ludacris, and some of the best East Texas restaurants (Remember your General Admission ticket includes all the food you can handle in the price), coming to The Brick Streets October 14th.

101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome another massive and eclectic lineup to The Rose City

This year we're proud to be bringing southern rockers Whiskey Myers back home for the first time in 8 years. This show will mark the first time the boys, who cut their teeth in East Texas, have played Tyler since 2015.

But that's not all, we've got Ludacris too. The man has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and is a verifiable blockbuster movie star. He's starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, Crash, Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award, and many more films.

Plus performances from Matt Koziol and DJ Shayne Payne.

A big thanks to our presenting sponsor Peters Autosports. Plus: Altra Federal Credit Union, Rose City Air, Yosemite Roofing, Cavender’s, and Woody’s Accessories.

Tickets are on sale now. Here's the link you'll need to get yours. Below are what each ticket level will get you.

VIP: Entry Time - 2 pm. The ticket includes early entry into the festival, samples from all participating restaurants, a festival t-shirt, two free beverages, a private VIP area in front of the stage, a private bar & private restrooms . SOLD OUT

. General Admission: Entry Time - 3 pm. The ticket includes samples from all participating restaurants and concert access

