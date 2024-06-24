Technology can be a scary thing for many in Texas. Some don't understand it. Some don't want it all together. Others fully embrace new technology. One technology that's being worked on, with both good and bad results, is self driving cars. Yes, the technology is still very flawed but is being worked on. But other parts of the self driving technology is having a little bit more success and can be seen first hand in East Texas.

Self Driving Lawn Mower

In last year's city budget, approval was given to purchase self-driving lawn mowers for the City of Tyler to use to maintain city property. These mowers cost about $55,000 but are able to be run without someone in the driver set. They are equipped with sensors that can detect objects in front, in back and on each side to avoid hitting something or someone (KETK).

It's a cool technology that the City of Tyler can use to cut labor costs which in turn can save a few tax dollars. You may have noticed a self driving mower on the property of Right at Home in Tyler on East 5th Street. It is not as big as the one the City of Tyler purchased, it's more like a Roomba you would have in your home, except it keeps the yard looking nice.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Be On the Lookout

When you visit one of Tyler's parks this summer, don't be alarmed if you see a lawn mower running with no driver, it's probably one of the city's new self driving mowers hard at work keeping the park looking great.

READ MORE: A First World Problem Argument Has Erupted Because of Walmart's New Buggies

READ MORE: Texas DPS has Captured 2 of Their Most Wanted Fugitives

Check Out All the Free Concerts for the 2024 State Fair of Texas in Dallas The State Fair of Texas has announced their lineup of free concerts this the 2024 fair and it's a banger list of shows. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas

These Girls, All Under 17, Vanished Without a Trace in Texas in May The actual circumstances around how these girls went missing isn't known but you can help find them. Gallery Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children