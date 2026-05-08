There is a man missing out of Palestine, Texas and law enforcement is now asking for the public’s assistance in finding him. The Palestine Police Department is looking for 30-year-old Zachary Overturf as no one has heard from him since February.

What We Know About Zachary Overturf’s Disappearance

There is a Facebook group that has been started to help share details about his disappearance. The details shared in the social media group include that Zach moved in with a friend to the Whispering Pines Apartments in Palestine, Texas on 1/17/26.

READ MORE: Texas Girl Still Missing After 3 Years—Family Needs Answers

Timeline Of Zach’s Last Known Communications

The last known communication with Zach was on 2/26/26 during a conversation with his mother. Facebook messages were delivered until 3/12/26, but since 4/9/26 they have no longer been deliverable. There was an apartment fire that took place on 2/22/26 at 1:06 a.m. and Zach’s wallet, credit card, cell phone, and keys were found in the apartment.

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Apartment Fire Raises More Questions

Zach was known to frequent the Timber Crest Apartments in Palestine which is next to his apartment complex. His ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend called the police for trespassing on 1/1/26 and Zach was in jail until 1/7/26. He texted his ex-girlfriend on 2/14/26 at 2:41 a.m. “foods” but he didn’t answer when she attempted to call him.

He sent another message “DNTUJ”. He last read a text message from his ex-girlfriend on 2/18/26 at 10:00 p.m. but had quit responding.

Photo courtesy of Mia Lossee Photo courtesy of Mia Lossee loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 903-729-TIPS(8477).

Missing Adults in Tyler, Texas If you know where any of these people might be contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins