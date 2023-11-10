Who Owns the Most Land in Texas?

Even folks who've never been here know it's true. Texas is a big one. From Houston, TX, a top 5 most populated city in America, to the rolling hills around Austin, TX and the dusty towns out west, Texas is sprawling.

One big thing about Texas you may not know. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. It's true. By comparison, did you know that Nevada is 80% owned by the government?

While were on trivia: I'll take "He owns the most farmland in The United States" for 1,0000, Alex." **beep beep**

"Who is Bill Gates," is the question we're looking for. The Microsoft co-founder owns the most farmland in the United States, reportedly it's somewhere around 270,000 acres.

270,000 acres is a lot.

But did you know that to Ted Turner, that's more of a tiny lot on the corner of the street? Turner is the second largest individual landowner in North America, with approximately two million acres of personal and ranch land in eight U.S. states and Argentina.

So who's number one? That'd title of the largest landowners in the United States goes to the Emmerson family. The family owns more than 2,330,000 acres of land and the bulk of that land is dedicated to timber in Northern California.

Did you know that the largest landowner in the world is King Charles III of England? He and the British Royal Family own more than 6,600,000,000 acres of land around the world, amounting to 1/6 of the surface of the planet. That's insane.

Well, let's get back to where we started and the Lone Star State. Let's dive into it, according to Farm Land Riches here are the Top 10 Largest Landowners In The State Of Texas:

