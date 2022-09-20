See Who’s Left to be Captured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.

Get our free mobile app

Wanted Fugitives

These fugitives are wanted by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The charges range from parole violations, to murder, to failure to register as a sex offender and other offenses. These individuals hail from all corners of the state. Awards for the arrest of these individuals range from $3,000 to $7,500.

How can you help law enforcement in the capture of these individuals?

Very simple, if you have any information, contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives, you could be eligible for the reward.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

As of this writing (Tuesday, September 20), four of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List have been captured. Let's see the who the captured individuals are and the six that remain at large:

4 Captured and 6 Remaining Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List (as of September 20, 2022) Texas still has a few dangerous criminals left to capture on their most wanted list.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

12 Arrested in Anderson County, Tx Over the Weekend (Sept 16th-18th) Here is a list of people arrested over this past weekend in Anderson County, Texas.