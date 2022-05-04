In an attempt to help local law enforcement we have been sharing details regarding fugitives in East Texas, sometimes we have even posted the names of people who miss their court date. Some of these crimes are relatively small but we post about them to assist law enforcement in their efforts and let the suspects know that they need to step up and deal with any consequences for mistakes they have made. But we just got word about some big news, U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive off the Texas Department of Public Safety's 'Top 10 Most Wanted List'.

We are talking about the 10 most dangerous fugitives on the run from the law in Texas and even getting one fugitive off the streets is a big accomplishment. The Texas Department of Public Safety website details how El Paso Gang Member, Kevin Garcia, was arrested at an apartment on Wednesday, April 27th.

Details Regarding El Paso Gang Member Kevin Garcia

The former fugitive was known to be part of the Chuco Tango gang, but with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Garcia has been wanted since September of 2021 for failure to appear on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property. It was on March 14, 2022 that Garcia was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

2022 Has Been a Great Year for Texas Department of Public Safety

So far in 2022 23 arrests have been made from the Texas' Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders lists, eight have been known gang members, 14 have been sex offenders. $46,000 in rewards have been paid out to people who have assisted law enforcement to bring in these wanted individuals. All tips can remain anonymous so you don't have to worry about your safety when helping law enforcement, click here to submit a tip.

