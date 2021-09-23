Why Are Lunchables Disappearing From East Texas Store Shelves

Get our free mobile app

It seems like the list of shortages on things is growing longer each day.

In addition to parents potentially facing the reality of a toy shortage this Christmas, a more immediate concern is the fact that Lunchables are becoming more scarce and hard to find too! I'm pretty sure EVERYONE has heard of Lunchables and had them a time or two, if not for school lunch, but as a lunch in the office!

Shoppers headed to Brookshire's, Albertson's, Kroger, Target, Walmart or where ever else these handy lunch items are sold in East Texas are being greeted by light supply or in some cases empty store shelves. In some cases, the only sign of Lunchables is the price tag telling you it was once there. It seems the Lunchable is becoming harder and harder to find, just like toilet paper was last year. Remember that crisis?

So why is there a shortage on the Lunchable?

According to Kraft Heinz, the makers of Lunchables, there's a huge increase in demand for their product.

Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million more households bought Kraft Heinz brands in the second quarter of 2021. We are also seeing all-time high demand for many of our brands, including Lunchables, which in that case has been driven by proactive steps and investments in marketing and brand renovation that deliver on expectations of modern parents and kids.' (Today Show)

Just like toys and artificial Christmas tree shortages, the supply chain has broken down along with a shortage of labor and a lack of some supplies that are used in the packaging process.

So in the meantime, if you're neighborhood markets' refrigerated section is cleared out of Lunchables, head on over and grab you the following supplies for a DIY Lunchable:

Ziploc snack sized bags

Ziploc sandwich size bags

Club or Ritz crackers

package of lunch meat

block sharp cheddar

package of Double Stuf Oreos

Slice and divvy up the ingredients and place them in individual snack bags and put one each in a sandwich bag and there you have it, your own personalized, hand-made Lunchable! Enjoy.

