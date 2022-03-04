Some Tyler, Texas Grocery Store Shelves Are Empty And That’s A Problem

Get our free mobile app

It's hard to believe but we are still living in a world where some of our store shelves look like they did when we first went into lockdown because of the pandemic. In 2020 people began hoarding things and buying everything they could from the grocery store and other retailers. This kind of mentality hurt everyone because there wasn't enough to go around.

People were buying up things that didn't make sense: toilet paper and paper towels being the thing that comes to mind first. I understand that disinfectant wipes and bleach and other items like that were snatched up quickly. Nearly two years later, you think we'd be over it and that our stores would have returned to normal by now, but that's not the case.

Supply chain issues, worker shortages and some other factors have played a role in the fact that our grocery stores can't keep their shelves stocked with some of our essentials and other items. While shopping at a local grocery store recently, I happened to notice that so many shelves were empty in this big store.

Over the past couple of weeks, I've also noticed that the dairy case was often completely empty of milk, except the specialty almond milk. Now, this week it was pretty stocked, but I can't say that was true for a lot of other products in the store. Even baby formula is hard to find these days and this retailer has placed a limit on how much formula you can purchase in a day. Just like they placed limits on paper goods at the beginning of the pandemic.

I don't have the answers on when things are going to get better and when the store shelves are going to have what we need when we go to the store, all I can do right now is point out the items that are missing from our local grocery store.

Some Tyler Grocery Store Shelves Are Empty And That's A Problem It's hard to believe that our grocery stores are still having difficulty keeping store shelves stocked.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.