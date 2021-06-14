Why East Texas May Run Out of Fireworks Before You Get Some

One U.S. fireworks retailer is so overwhelmed that they already had to cut off the fireworks orders, and it's only mid-June! If you don't buy early, you're probably going to miss out.

We've endured our share of shortages over the past year and now with fireworks supplies dwindling, we've got to make room for a shortage of those too.

There is a huge demand right now for noise and lights to celebrate the lifting of the pandemic, and the urge to light a fuse is creating pressure on fireworks supplies. That, coupled with shipping delays overseas, and it's creating a perfect storm that may mean there will be no smokers or sparklers in your backyard this summer.

In Texas, fireworks can be sold, "beginning June 24 and ending at midnight on July 4," but it's not looking great. The word is starting to spread about potential delays and short supplies, and well, we know what that did to toilet paper.

TNT Fireworks is planning to open in Mount Pleasant on June 24 and they have not mentioned a shortage at this point. Stateline Fireworks based in Texarkana is also planning to open fireworks stands around East Texas on June 24. Fireworks stands will pop up all over East Texas like usual, but they may run out of things to sell in a hurry.

Shortages are happening around the country. Idaho's Wholesale Fireworks issued this warning:

Due to an overwhelming demand of fireworks and our current backlog of unprocessed online orders, online orders placed after 11:59pm EST 6/3/2021 will not be processed at this time. We will inform and update everyone through our website, email newsletter and social media once we are able to start processing online orders again. Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Some Texas fireworks retailers are saying there could be widespread shortages in Texas and beyond, and artillery shells are among the most scarce commodities.

Why is all of this happening? Shipping containers holding fireworks are stuck overseas, and that is creating huge delays everywhere, from Minnesota to Texas, especially Houston. Texas is just one state waiting on the shipping containers to get unstuck, and no one really knows how much of the usual supply will be available when fireworks do officially go on sale. Some suppliers are saying they have 30 percent less in stock this year, and when you factor in the increased demand it's not hard to see that not everyone who wants fireworks will get them. The advice is to buy early if possible.

Just like toilet paper, fireworks will eventually make a comeback. We just hope it's in time for the 4th of July.