Here is How You can Win and See Maddie & Tae Live

The country music duo Maddie & Tae are coming to Choctaw Casino and Resort in Grant, Oklahoma. Fans of the pair can catch their live performance on August 11.

If you've had your eyes on a set of tickets to their show, look no further! We've been given some tickets for Maddie & Tae to give away to some lucky winners.

Fans are sure to hear many of their favorite songs from Maddie and Tae at the show, and who knows, maybe they'll even sing their newly released song, "Heart They Didn't Break,"

Don't pass up this chance to win and enjoy an evening of fun and country music! All you have to do to enter is participate in the social sweep below. You have until August 7 to get your name in the pot.

The Top Country Songs of 2023, Ranked The best country songs of 2023 fit snug over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, that translates as if it were custom to each of us. We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's top songs of 2023, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count.