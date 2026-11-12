Jim Gaffigan in Longview is bringing a night of comedy to the Belcher Center on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The comedian's Everything Is Wonderful tour begins at 7 p.m., and you could win a pair of tickets through our simple giveaway. Here's how to enter for your chance to see him live.

Jim Gaffigan Bringing His Everything Is Wonderful Tour to Longview

In my opinion, just about everyone in East Texas deserves a night out filled with laughter every now and then. And we've got some good news! Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his Everything Is Wonderful tour to the Belcher Center in Longview on Thursday, November 19.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and if you've ever watched Jim Gaffigan perform, you know you're in for a night of laughs.

Jim Gaffigan is much more than just a comedian. He's also an actor, writer and producer, and he's built a career around his hilarious observations about everyday life.

One thing that has always stood out to me about Jim is his ability to make people laugh without relying on a bunch of profanity. His comedy is known for being relatively clean, which makes his humor even more impressive. He can take something as ordinary as food, family or everyday life and turn it into something absolutely hilarious.

And he's got quite a list of accomplishments. Gaffigan is an eight-time Grammy nominee, three-time Emmy winner and two-time New York Times best-selling author. He's also released 16 comedy albums and continues to tour for audiences around the country.

Simply put, the man is hilarious, and we're fortunate to have him bringing his show to Longview.

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Win a Pair of Tickets to See Jim Gaffigan

But here's where things get even better: We have a pair of tickets to give away!

We know people don't have time to jump through a bunch of hoops just to enter a ticket giveaway. So we've made it simple. Just fill out the entry form below, submit your information and you'll be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jim Gaffigan at the Belcher Center.

And since we're giving away just one pair, you might want to tell your spouse, best friend or somebody else who would love a night of comedy to enter, too!

We'll be contacting our winner soon, so make sure you get your entry submitted.

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How to Enter the Jim Gaffigan Ticket Giveaway

Good luck, East Texas! We hope to see you laughing in Longview!

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