Woman, Declared Dead, Woke Up at a Detroit Funeral Home Because 2020

Only 68 days until Halloween and it shows.

This year is really shaping up to be a doozy - wildfires in Australia and California, a global pandemic, murder hornets, double hurricanes, and now...this.

Yesterday, a 20-year-old woman in Southfield went into cardiac arrest at her apartment. Her family called 911 and first responders arrived.

According to Click On Detroit, a statement issued by the Southfield Fire Department said:

“At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

The woman, after receiving clearance from the Oakland County medical examiner, was taken to the funeral home chosen by her family - James H. Cole Home for Funerals. When she arrived, sometime between 11:30 AM and noon yesterday, the staff realized that the woman was breathing and called the paramedics.

"Because there was no indication of foul play, as per standard operating procedure, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and given the medical data. The patient was again determined to have expired and the body was released directly to the family to make arrangements with a funeral home of their choosing.

In an effort to respect the privacy of her family, the Southfield Fire Department is not currently releasing personal information on the patient.”

This. Year. Is. BANANAS. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

via GIPHY