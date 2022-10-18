Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park

A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

TikTok User @rebeccaclark shared the scary video as a warning to other hikers.

The incident happened at Caprock Canyons State Park which is the home of the Texas State Bison Herd in West Texas not too far from Plainview. Clark was hiking alone in the park when she began filming what appears to be a group of three bison passing ahead of Clark on a trail as she slowly tries to move ahead on the trail.

Seconds later, at least one bison charges at her, prompting her to scream, run and seemingly fall to the ground.

While it looks like the bison are unbothered by Clark, at the last second, one sees her and charges at her. In a state of panic, Clark can be heard screaming as she takes off to escape but she doesn't get to far as the bison gored her in her back and threw her into a bush. Clark wrote in the caption of the video that she was “posting to support safety while enjoying Texas State Parks" and called the bison "beautiful creatures."

Clark Shared A Follow-Up TikTok video sharing what happened after incident.

In a video posted 2 days later, Clark claimed the bison "rammed my back, gored me and threw me into a mesquite bush where I laid for 50 minutes" before being transported to a hospital by helicopter. Thank goodness she's doing well but now its time to learn something new about Bison if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Bison Etiquette Courtesy Of Texas Parks & Wildlife

Bison are the largest land animal in North America. That means they need a lot more personal space than you do to feel comfortable. As a rule, bison require at least 50 yards (half a football field) between them and people. Use the “Rule of Thumb” to make sure you are far enough away: Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up! Now close one eye. Can you cover the bison with your thumb? If not, you’re too close!

Clark Clearly Got Too Close To Them

Clark made the mistake of trying to keep going forward and since that time, she's shared several more TikToks advising others on "Bison Etiquette" including one where she tells folks that if they come across a herd, the best advice is to "turn around" without getting off the trail they're on.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, agitated or anxious bison will raise their tails up in a question mark. Other signs of agitation or disapproval are pawing the ground and lowering its head. In bison culture, a head-on gaze can communicate a threat or just simply rude behavior, especially to dominant males.

