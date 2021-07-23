Women May Be Required to Register For The Draft In Near Future
Not too long ago we couldn't even vote, now women may be held to the same requirements as men when it comes to the draft.
According to a report from The Hill, The Senate Armed Services Committee has included women in its annual defense policy bill, which would require women to sign up for the draft.
What is the draft?
USA.gov states that, "a draft is the mandatory enrollment of individuals into the armed forces. The United States military has been all-volunteer since 1973. But an act of Congress could still reinstate the draft in case of a national emergency."
Who Must Register for the draft?
Currently, almost all men ages 18-25 who are U.S. citizens or are immigrants living in the U.S. are required to register with Selective Service. Citizens must register within 30 days of turning 18. Immigrants must register within 30 days of arriving in the U.S.
Penalties for Not Registering
If you do not register for the draft, you will not be eligible for federal student aid, federal job training, or a federal job. You may be prosecuted and face a fine of up to $250,000 and/or jail time of up to five years. If you’re an immigrant to the U.S., you will not be eligible for citizenship.
Happening Now
The senate panel has voted to amend the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to "require the registration of women for Selective Service." Currently the bill has not become law, but both the house and the senate have worked to make the draft a requirement for women in previous years.
The new bill could go either way, but it looks like we'll have to wait and see.