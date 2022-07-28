World Famous Competitive Eater Sets World Record: 44 Cane’s Fingers in 5 Minutes

Joey Chestnut is the greatest eater of all time -- can you believe there was a point in my life I didn't realize that that was a real thing? As we await our new Raising Cane's location here in Tyler, TX, the world renowned eater just threw down the gauntlet.

Get our free mobile app

Listen, there's a very good chance I'm probably coming after Chesnutt once the second Raising Canes in Tyler opens up. I'm just saying, man. Enjoy it while it lasts... now back to the story.

"The environment is as good as the food, and their chicken fingers are the best in the world," Chestnut said.

TMZ is reporting that Joey "Jaws" Chestnut set a new world record by eating 44 Raising Cane's chicken fingers in just 5 minutes. His feat came at the restaurant chain's current newest location on the Las Vegas Strip. The record attempt was set up to honor National Chicken Finger Day.

Chances are Joey's is one of the few names from the competitive eater world most of us recognize. You may recall that earlier this month he won his 15th Mustard Belt by winning the annual Nathan's Hot Dog contest on July 4th.

And just in case you missed the news earlier this month; we have all collectively, as one, proven that a single Raising Cane's in Tyler, Texas was not enough. Thanks to the buttery Texas Toast, ice cold lemonade, and delicious Cane's Sauce causing cars to regularly lineup into Broadway, we will be getting a second Raising Cane's.

That new Raising Cane's location will be next to the Starbucks, located at 501 S Southeast Loop 323. That means it should be close to the Walmart at Loop 323 and East Front Street. Enjoy!

Best Fried Chicken Around Tyler, Texas If you're looking for some delicious fried chicken in Tyler, Texas here are some places for you to go.