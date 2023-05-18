Kyle, Texas Attempting Incredibly Rare World Record

The city of Kyle, Texas is once again trying to set a world record that has been held since 2017 by the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina, when 2,325 individuals named Ivan assembled to become the largest gathering of same named people. This is the city's 4th attempt to set the record with a goal of accumulating at least 2,326 Kyles on May 21st, 2023.

This record really shouldn't be that difficult if you put all the pieces together.

Did you know, 1 in every 2,100 males born in the US are named Kyle annually, and 1 in 55,000 girls. Based solely on the current population of Kyle, there should be approximately 12 guys already living there named Kyle, and 1/2 of a female. That means there are nearly 7,000 Kyles in Texas alone. Don't take my word for it, that's math. According to this article with KXXV, there are fundraisers popping up to assist in travel for Kyles to reach Texas. How many chances do you get to help make history from an app on your phone? The gathering is being attempted in a town actually called Kyle. The 2,325 Ivans had to meet in a place called Kupres, and if they could find that on a map imagine how easy it is to find your own name.

Ivan-der how they feel about their record getting taken away. Granted, it hasn't happened yet, but we're Texas! Also, the record should never be challenged moving forward except by additional Kyle attempts because ya, "Don't Mess With Texas!"

There also are rules here, it isn't a second coming of Texas A&M's Kyle vs Kyler debate. Everyone has to spell their name Kyle like the city, but I don't know if it has to be first name only, or if middle names will be allowed.

They should add a 2nd phase to the gathering?

If you're going to assemble a record setting number of Kyles, you might as well have a battle royal while you're at it to determine King or Queen of the Kyles. Do you remember the Josh Fight?

Kyle bet they can do it.

