Well, I suppose not everything is bigger in Texas. It'd be absurd, actually, to believe that to be true. After all, the new record for the world's heaviest pumpkin was just set, and it's nowhere near the Lone Star State... but it's just about as big as Texas.

The Guinness Book of World Records has unveiled the new record-setting gourd, which was grown by lifelong pumping growing twin brothers from across the Pond, in the United Kingdom.

New Record for World's Heaviest Pumpkin

These British twin brothers, who have been hoping to set the record, have been working at it most of their lives. They've devoted the past 50 years to growing giant pumpkins, and it's finally paid off. Congrats to the Paton Brothers, who now hold the world record after they harvested one this year that tipped the scales at 2,819 pounds and 4 ounces.

That's a whole lotta pumpkin! Oh, if you were wondering, it is now also the largest pumpkin by circumference. It is 255.8 inches around, that's over 21 feet.

Ian and Stuart Paton have spent the past fifty years together growing supersized gourds. They began while they were still in their early teens. Today they are 64.

From ABC News , "Twin brothers from England have grown the heaviest and longest pumpkin in the world. Ian and Stuart Paton won two world records for their pumpkin, which weighs 2,819.8lbs with a circumference of 21.3ft." I know what your next question is: "What's the pumpkin's nickname?" The brothers decided to nickname it "Muggle," which was obviously inspired by the "Harry Potter" franchise, although I couldn't find the reason why. It's not a pretty pumpkin, but regardless, take a gander at this gargantuan gourd.

Happy Halloween!