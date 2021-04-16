Back in February, we witnessed the disastrous failure of Texas' energy grid, and now there are worries that it could fail again this summer.

Since then, experts, lawmakers, and armchair quarterbacks have discussed and debated ways to ensure that Texans aren't left in the dark and freezing again, and one idea proposed by Warren Buffet's company, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is sure to cause controversy.

The Texas Tribune reports that Berkshire Hathaway wants to build ten new natural gas power plants in Texas that would serve as emergency backups. That sounds great on the surface, but the plants would apparently be funded by an additional charge on Texans' power bills.

Insurance Journal reports that the proposal is now a formal piece of legislation thanks to the efforts of Republican State Senator Charles Schwertner of Georgetown. Surprise, surprise - there's been pushback from Texas energy companies who believe the project creates unfair economic advantages for Berkshire Hathaway.

Personally, I have tons of questions. My first one would be, how much a charge? Secondly, will this assure that MY electricity won't be shut off?

And most importantly: Is it fair for Texas customers?

