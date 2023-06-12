Shocking Video Shows Driver Going the Wrong Way on North Texas Interstate

This is one of my biggest fears.

If you’ve ever had an encounter with someone driving on the wrong side of the road, you know just how bad it shakes you up. You also know just how blessed you are if a head-on collision is avoided.

It actually happened to me just over a year ago. I friend of mine and I were headed northbound on US-287 just west of Decatur when I noticed a set of headlights in the distance.

I was behind a pickup and we were coming up on a curve, so when I first caught a glance, I thought the headlights looked too close to be in the southbound lane, but wasn’t 100% sure. I only caught a quick glance before the pickup in front of me obscured my view before another pickup went flying past us in the left lane.

Needless to say, my friend and I were extremely shaken.

That incident happened after dark, so maybe the person didn’t realize it was a 4-lane highway when they got and thought they in the proper lane. I’m not sure.

But the incident caught on video on I-635 in Mesquite happened in broad daylight. So, the person had to have known they were going the wrong way.

After searching online, I wasn’t able to find any reports of a head-on collision of 635, so I hope and pray that no one was harmed in the incident.

