The iconic, historical Como Motel in Richardson, Texas has been purchased by a famous Texas company.

For years now, residents of Richardson, Texas, and all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area have driven by the historic Como Motel. It opened around 1956 and since then has had a colorful history.

Once a stop-in staple off of Highway 75 in Richardson, Texas, this roadside motel had recently been under threat of being demolished and turned into a parking lot or something similarly boring and a sad end to a Dallas historical landmark, much to the dismay of some concerned Dallas, Texas area residents.

According to a story shared by WFAA out of Dallas, Texas, "a group, Save the Como, had started a petition to save the motel with more than 4,800 signatures.

Thankfully, that's not going to happen thanks to Pappas Restaurants--owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito's, and other restaurants. Why did Pappas Restaurants decide to purchase the property, considering the Como Motel hasn't always made the greatest neighbor, due to some of the people that were attracted to it?

Christina Pappas, Pappas Restaurants' director of marketing shared an email on Tuesday, September 12 that read:

"Our primary goal in purchasing the property is to make the area more secure for the safety of our guests, team members, and neighbors. We have yet to formalize any plans for development or demolition and are interested in hearing proposals for developing the property."

Well, that is definitely encouraging news. So although there are no formal plans yet, it's nice to hear that, despite its sometimes less-than-spotless past, this Richardson, Texas icon is safe.

I wonder what it will become. I guess we'll wait and see.

