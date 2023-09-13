Historic Como Motel in Richardson, Texas Has Sold to A Famous Company

Historic Como Motel in Richardson, Texas Has Sold to A Famous Company

Google Maps, Canva

The iconic, historical Como Motel in Richardson, Texas has been purchased by a famous Texas company.

For years now, residents of Richardson, Texas, and all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area have driven by the historic Como Motel. It opened around 1956 and since then has had a colorful history.

Once a stop-in staple off of Highway 75 in Richardson, Texas, this roadside motel had recently been under threat of being demolished and turned into a parking lot or something similarly boring and a sad end to a Dallas historical landmark, much to the dismay of some concerned Dallas, Texas area residents.

According to a story shared by WFAA out of Dallas, Texas, "a group, Save the Como, had started a petition to save the motel with more than 4,800 signatures.

Get our free mobile app

Thankfully, that's not going to happen thanks to Pappas Restaurants--owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito's, and other restaurants.

Why did Pappas Restaurants decide to purchase the property, considering the Como Motel hasn't always made the greatest neighbor, due to some of the people that were attracted to it?

Christina Pappas, Pappas Restaurants' director of marketing shared an email on Tuesday, September 12 that read:
"Our primary goal in purchasing the property is to make the area more secure for the safety of our guests, team members, and neighbors. We have yet to formalize any plans for development or demolition and are interested in hearing proposals for developing the property."
Well, that is definitely encouraging news. So although there are no formal plans yet, it's nice to hear that, despite its sometimes less-than-spotless past, this Richardson, Texas icon is safe.

I wonder what it will become. I guess we'll wait and see.

The New Food at the 2023 State Fair of Texas is Sure to Make Your Mouth Water

Fair season is here to enjoy a ton of rides, lots of games and eat some great tasting fair food. The State Fair of Texas in Dallas has all that but takes the food to a whole 'nother level. 

Yikes! Here are 8 of the Most Haunted Places in Texas You Can Actually Visit

Best Bad Fan Takes After '17 Patrick Mahomes Signing Will Have You Laughing

The Chiefs, who at the time had game-manager extraordinaire Alex Smith at QB1, were originally slated to have the 27th overall selection, but you may recall that they traded up in the draft with the Buffalo Bills for the 10th overall selection, the pick that became Mahomes.

Today the move looks genius, but at the time not everyone was happy about it. And, it's true that a lot of times draft selections wind up being a crap shoot. But this one paid off huge for Kansas City.

 

Filed Under: city of dallas, como motel, dallas, dallas forth worth, dallas texas, dfw, east texas, richardson, texas
Categories: East Texas News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE