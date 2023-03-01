Yeah, The Wienermobile Is Rolling Through The Streets Of Tyler

Get our free mobile app

You've heard the jingle, "Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. That is what I truly wish to be. 'Cause if I were an Oscar Mayer wiener, Everyone would be in love with me." Now you probably sang it in your head as you read the lines! Knowing those lines you definitely heard of and know about the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and if you've never seen it you're going to have an opportunity over the next few days to see it in and around Tyler, Texas.

Hotdoggers, those who drive the specially designed 23-foot-long hot dog on wheels across the U.S., will be making seven stops in East Texas this weekend. If you've seen it on social media but have never seen it before here's your chance. The iconic hot dog on wheels will make its first stop in Lindale on Thursday.

So if you're driving along I-20 or Hwy. 69 give the hotdoggers a wave and follow them to their next stop. However, if you're moving too slow, they won't give you a gentle honk of the horn, they'll blast you with their theme song!

See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in person

Beginning Thursday you can see, get your picture taken, hear the special horn theme song, see the hot dog-themed interior for yourself and get some hot dog swag like the hot dog whistle!

🌭Thursday, March 2nd 8 a.m. - 12 noon - Brookshires in Lindale

🌭Thursday, March 2nd 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Brookshires on Rice Rd. in Tyler

🌭Friday, March 3rd 9 a.m. - 12 noon - Super 1 Foods on Troup Hwy. in Tyler

🌭Friday, March 3rd 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Super 1 Foods on E. Gentry Pkwy. in Tyler

🌭Saturday, March 4th 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Fresh on Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler

🌭Sunday, March 5th 8 a.m. - 12 noon - Super 1 Foods on Centennial Pkwy. in Tyler

🌭Sunday, March 5th 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Brookshires in Chandler

You can also download the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile app and track its location across the country. This isn't the only Weinermobile, the company has six that are constantly on the move.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visits Tyler The word-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a stop by Mix 93-1 and here's what it looks like up close.

