You Can Give Precious The Gift Of A Lifetime, A New Home

It would be a Christmas dream come true for this girl.

Precious is looking for a home for Christmas. She is a five year old Australian Shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Precious really is precious. She is very affectionate and would be best suited in an adult household. Precious weighs about fifty pounds is spayed, she is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Precious will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Precious call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.