You Can Still Help Out East Texas Tornado Victims By Donating These Items

Last Monday night many homes and landowners across East Texas were pummelled with rain, hail, and terrorized by tornadoes that caused quite a bit of damage and destruction. Once the storms dissipated and moved further east, the clean-up had to begin.

Homeowners were left to pick up the pieces after Mother Nature did some damage, but they weren't doing it alone. As with any natural disaster, the East Texas community is a generous and helpful one. Immediately following the storms neighbors and strangers were assisting one another in any way that they could.

This sense of community and acts of selflessness continued throughout this past week and weekend with many people helping people they don't know clean up their land, pick up the pieces of a home that was scattered around, and offering up much support and love.

While many East Texans can't get out and do manual labor or have the means to do it to assist in the clean-up effort, they still want to help out in any way they can. Many East Texas non-profits, churches, and organizations are taking up donations and special items to help out the recovery process.

One special group is assisting people affected by the storms that raced through Upshur County is the Northeast Texas Habitat and East Texas Builders Association in Longview. They continue to accept the following items:

cleaning wipes

Chapstick

hand sanitizer

baby items

toiletries

white t-shirts

socks

large (blue) roofing tarps

work gloves

paper towels

cleaning products

contractor size and regular trash bags

blankets

bottled water

snacks

sports drinks

dog and cat food

These requested items may still be dropped off at the Ore City Community Center at 408 Althea St. thru Monday, March 28th at 4 p.m.

If you are in need of assistance in receiving some of these items, you may call 903.780.7872. If you would like to volunteer for recovery/clean-up, call the Northeast Texas Habitat at 903.235.6050 or East Texas Builders Association at 903.758.6416. For more details on this initiative, please check out the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation Facebook page and look for a post dated March 24 at 11:114 a.m.

