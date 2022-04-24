City Of Tyler Says Storm Clean Up Near Completion

The shock from the April 12 storms that pushed through Tyler is starting to wear off and thankfully, so is the city's cleanup effort for the most part. While the city is slowly getting back to normal, keep the family and businesses affected in your thoughts because their recovery could take a little longer.

Storm recovery, cleanup operations near completion according to a press release from the City of Tyler.

The City is nearing completion of cleanup and recovery operations following the aftermath of the April 12 severe storms and straight line winds that left hundreds of fallen tree limbs as well as downed and uprooted trees on City streets and right-of-way. The Street Department received more than 300 calls reporting downed trees and limbs after the storm. The trees and limbs have been cut and removed from the streets and the department anticipates having it all picked up from the City right-of-way by Friday, April 22.

Traffic Signals Should Be Fully Operational

The intersections of South Chilton Avenue and West Fourth and Fifth Street are open. The traffic signals are working with the exception of the traffic detection camera at West Fifth Street. This will only affect the timing of the signal. The signals at South Chilton Avenue and West Fifth Street sustained significant damage from a tree falling onto the mast arm and breaking the wires. The signal will be retimed to allow for better traffic flow once the traffic detection camera can be repaired and put back into operation.

The Solid Waste Department is collecting free brush pick-up due to storm damage.

The department has filed more than 400 work orders for brush pick-up. The department anticipates having all of the work orders completed by May 2 when bulky item collection begins. Brush must be at the curb. Customers may not see their usual drivers due to different crews being assigned to brush pickup. Customers are asked to be patient with the brush pick-up due to trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other City Departments to clear downed and uprooted trees from streets and right-of-way.

Parks Are Open But Use Caution On Some Trails

Rose Rudman Trails are open. Residents are reminded to be cautious at City parks and facilities where there are standing dead trees and possible overhead hazards. The remaining hazards and debris will be removed as soon as possible, weather permitting. The tree that fell on the east side of the Rose Hill Cemetery and damaged the fence has been removed. The fence will be repaired as soon as possible.

