Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas, Texas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.

Fair Season is Here

Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2023 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.

State Fair of Texas in Dallas

The State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 29 through October 22 at Fair Park in Dallas. Outside of the Texas - OU (pardon me, O-Who) game, rides and entertainment, you come for the wildest concoctions of food you will find anywhere. Every year, the Big Tex Choice Awards hands out their top prize to three of the craziest fair food mixtures in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative.

Big Texas Choice Awards

The contest started in July with a whopping 57 different food entries. From there, it was whittled down to 36. Is anyone jealous of the taste testers? I am. Out of those 36, we got down to the top 10. A panel of celebrity judges got to taste each of the 10 finalists (jealousy grows) and determine the winners in the three categories.

This Year's Celebrity Judges

Here are the celebrity judges who determined the top foods at this year's State Fair of Texas:

Brad Batson – Co-Founder, Karbach Brewing Company

Jamie "Jazze" Goodspeed-Maxie – Radio One - Dallas

Mark Followill – TV Play-By-Play Announcer for Dallas Mavericks

Norm Hitzges – Dallas Radio Legend

Richard Chamberlain – Chef, Chamberlain's Steak and Chop House

Sumera Syed – Baker and Content Creator

Zach & Tee - Food Content Creators

Sorry, Not Sorry, for Your Mouth watering Right Now

There you have it, your three big winners in the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards. And yes, you will be able to try the winners at this year's State Fair of Texas along with the all of the Top 10 finalists pictured below. Enjoy the fair in Dallas and across East Texas, too, this year.

