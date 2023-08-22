TikTok Dude Goes Viral with Best Dress Code for Tyler, Texas and Other Cities
As you make a drive across our great state of Texas, you will notice how each town has it's own unique look or style. It's something you really won't see anywhere else in the country. That uniqueness can even spill into our fashion sense. One Texas dude on TikTok shows off the various dress codes from around the state including Tyler and Nacogdoches, Texas.
Diverse Landscape of Texas
Texas could easily be five or six different states just based on it's geography. You have the coastal areas that could easily imitate a tropical paradise. You have our piney woods of East Texas that are perfect for hunting and camping. The desert of West Texas which is home to oil and some unique wildlife. You have the rolling hills of Central Texas and the Big Bend area of Southwestern Texas. Texas basically has it all.
Fashion of Texas
Even the fashion sense of Texas can change when you head to a different city. There are similarities, cowboy hats, boots, button down shirt, but there are also differences, Hawaiian shirts, bowler hats, sandals.
We'll start with the mecca known as Dallas. It is a very white collar city full of suits and fancy dresses. If you head an hour or so West to Fort Worth, you'll see a lot of cowboy hats and boots. If you head a few hours South to our capital city of Austin, it has a very, for lack of a better term, hippie, style. San Antonio is a mix of Hispanic and old West style. If you travel to the gulf coast area of Texas, it's full of board shorts and tropical prints.
Viral on TikTok
This Texas dude, definitely_not_travis, took to TikTok and showed off the dress code for many Texas cities, including some from East Texas, in his series of videos. Check them out below.
@definitely_not_travisTexas dress codes. ##OutfitChange ##transition ##texas ##dallas ##fortworth ##austin ##sanantonio ##houston♬ Backyard Boy - Claire Rosinkranz

Texas dress codes part 2. ##lubbock ##corpuschristi ##waco ##midland ##elpaso

Texas dress codes part 3. ##abilene ##sanmarcos ##roundrock ##collegestation ##amarillo

Texas dress codes part 4. ##wichitafalls ##galveston ##woodlands ##arlington ##laredo

Texas dress code part 5. ##denton ##garland ##plano ##forthood ##rgv ##riograndevalley

Texas dress codes part 6. ##frisco ##tyler ##newbraunfels ##odessa ##drippingsprings

Texas Dress Codes Part 7. ##McKinney ##Katy ##Nacogdoches ##Paris ##Huntsville
Texas Dress Codes Part 8. ##texarkana##texascity##sanangelo##waxahachie##oklahoma
♬ Drip Like ME - Kenndog