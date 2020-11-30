YouTuber Jumps From Texas Bridge In Viral Video, Fractures Skull

***DO NOT try this, as it is both deadly and a violation of the law***

Wherever there's a list of things not to do...this is somewhere at the top. In what can easily be described as an attempt to get views online, a YouTube star known for his viral videos is making headlines across the state for his latest stunt: jumping off a major bridge in the state of Texas.

It happened in Austin around Thanksgiving. The video was uploaded to YouTube on November 27 by Saa Emmanuel Fomba. In the video, Fomba can be seen ascending the Pennybacker bridge in Austin before finally reaching the top, seemingly cheering the person taking the video, and jumping into the Colorado River.

This is honestly one of the most ridiculous things I've ever seen. Like I mentioned in the disclaimer above, this should NOT be duplicated - it's senseless.

After a few moments, Fomba can be seen resurfacing in the water, before flagging down a passing boat to help him. The video then cuts to Fomba on his back on the ground, and clutching his head.

According to CBS Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an "unknown" call at Plaza on the Lake following the jump on Monday, November 23rd.

At this point in the video, you can see those EMS responders come to Fomba's aid.

I'm thinking to help "round out his video", Fomba then records himself later in the hospital saying he looks "so weird".

He claims he suffered a fractured skull as a result of the jump, is "bleeding a little bit", and has a tube running through his chest.

Fomba said he was receiving text messages asking if it was worth it.

He responded saying, "no one wishes to get hurt...but it's always worth it chasing your dream".

In his caption to the video, Fomba says he didn't pull the stunt for views:

You might see it as jumping for views , but I see more. I wasn't built for just normal, I’m a dream chaser, I don’t settle for less, I will leave my mark on this planet we call earth our home. chase yours and leave your mark🙏

Commenters on YouTube reacted how many of you are probably reacting as you read this.

Jesse H. said, "Bro I am sorry but this is the dumbest thing I have ever seen. You could’ve died so so easily. Please be safe".

Another follower added, "sorry. this has to be the dumbest idea of a lifetime. This ain't chasing a dream, its chasing a death wish."

Fomba posted a new video on Sunday trying to clarify the jump saying:

I did not mean go and jump off a f** bridge. I have a big f** ego, and I know what I'm capable of. Hopefully, there's been a motivation, not by me jumping off of a bridge to show off and say go do the same, but you find something within you that motivates you to go chase after your own dreams. And that's that.

I'm not going to share Fomba's video for views, but if you want to watch it, it's here on Youtube.