Yummy! Here Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Texas

Here in Texas, we believe the way to our hearts is great food and even better times. I love writing articles about food, especially with name like Piggie, my food opinions I believe are pretty valid. There is a restaurant here in Texas that is known as the most famous restaurant according to Lovefood. I can say by experience that I have been to Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood and it is by far some of the best food you ever have in your life.

YOU HAVE TO SEE WHY TEXAS SAYS THIS IS THE MOST FAMOUS RESTAURANT IN THE STATE

When you think about great barbecue in the state of Texas, you’re definitely thinking about Salt Lick barbecue. This establishment is really for meat lovers who are truly invested in great grilled food. Salt Lick is located outside of Austin Texas, and in my opinion, has some of the best street brisket tacos you ever have in your life, but that’s a different article for a different day. Salt Lick BBQ is one of those places once you go in not only do they make you feel like family, you’re going to leave full.

I’ve always heard of the expression when the food is so good you wanna kiss the chef, after a trip to Salt Lick BBQ, you’re going to want to marry the chef. I feel like this establishment understands the assignment due to the fact that it is one of the oldest eateries here in Texas, which means the recipes are vintage and just classic deliciousness every single time. This is a place that does not disappoint and will keep you coming back for more, I totally know why Salt Lick BBQ is the most famous restaurant in Texas, it earned its name.

