UPDATE: Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma, Sends Message to Fans

He's the hottest act in country music right now, with the number 1 album and single on the Billboard Hot 100, tonight TMZ is reporting that Zach Bryan has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Get our free mobile app

According to reports, the country music star was arrested Thursday (Sept. 7) in Vinita, OK. Online jail records indicate that the super star was was booked on an obstruction of investigation charge.

We can all see that his mustache game is on point at Craig County Jail, but it is currently unclear what happened leading up to his arrest. We'll be sure to update this story once we learn more. Bryant, who is very active on Twitter, has not commented about the arrest on social media.

UPDATE: Soon after the mugshot began making the rounds, Bryan took to Twitter to take responsibility for his actions. Here's what he wrote:

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.

We have no doubt that this will all be cleared up in time for his show this October at Fort Worth. It's the inaugural Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest - TEXAS EDITION. The first year festival includes some of the hottest acts in country, including Zach Bryan, whose Friday night (Oct. 20) headlining show has already sold out of single day passes.

Thanks to our partnership with Gordy, Radio Texas, LIVE! app users have an exclusive chance to score free passes to all four days, including Zach Bryan's sold out night.