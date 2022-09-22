Zach Bryan Back on Twitter Teasing Release of New Album ‘Around February’

It seems these days if you've got a question about when Zach Bryan is going to release something all you have to do is ask the man himself on Twitter. But, regardless, it's not like he's going all that many days between releases anyway.

This week a fan Tweeted at Bryan asking him about a new fan favorite song "Deep Satin." Here's how it went down: Jacob Baer asked "Real talk, when is Deep Satin coming out?" Zach replied, "next album brother! around February!"

And there you have it. At this rate the former sailor is on pace to release 14 album and 347 songs by next Christmas. Dude is a machine.

Today may be the first day of fall, but we are really just closing out our Zach Bryan summer. He basically took over every streaming platform when he released his debut studio album, the 34-track American Heartbreak, and then when his Summertime Blues EP dropped the internet flatlined due to overexertion.

Get our free mobile app

"Something in the Orange" really spurred the charge for his latest success, it cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and stayed around No. 6 or No. 7 for weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart. But to only credit that single would be a disservice to what he's accomplished. His latest single "Burn, Burn, Burn," released a little over a week ago, has quite literally set the internet ablaze.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream Zach Bryan, Whiskey Myers, Koe Wetzel, and all of your favorites without commercial interruption.

Inaugural Rose City Music Festival Lineup Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most diverse concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler this October. This is going to be record-breaking, y'all.