Is Whiskey Myers Back in the Studio? Making New Music at Sonic Ranch?

in 2019 Whiskey Myers took control of their sound, self-producing their self-titled album, Whiskey Myers. And it paid off, big time.

Upon its release in October of that year, their fans drove the project to No. 1, with a bullet. That's correct, early that fall, Whiskey Myers was the No. 1 album in country music; in the world. In a single week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. Helluva week for the guys.

So. where does that leave us?

Today the guys shared a cryptic teaser video from Sonic Ranch out near El Paso. The only clue to anyone, outside of people who have visited the studios and might recognize it, a giant sign that reads "Sonic Ranch."

Does this mean new music? An EP? An entire new album? If I were a betting man, and I did just make $200 on the Super Bowl, I gotta believe the smart money is on a new album. But, outside of a few leading responses to fan comments, the guys aren't revealing much. Not until they're ready.

Yup, that's right. We're back on that Whiskey Myers time, y'all.

In the meantime have you tried their new signature bourbon? Last October, the boys announced that they’ve joined forces with Texas-based Treaty Oak Distilling. They launched their signature bourbon, Red Handed Bourbon, back on November 1st. Have you tried it yet?